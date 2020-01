BURLINGTON, Vt. - Children with food allergies have obstacles to overcome in everything from their health to education and social life, so when 10 year-old Joaquin Suarez Cormier of South Burlington and his parents discovered that he had nearly thirty life-threatening food allergies, it was the beginning of a big life adjustment.

Joaquin was barely a year old when he had his first anaphylactic reaction after taking a bite of hummus. In the years since, it's been an ever-growing list of allergies ranging from seeds and nuts to pollen and grass.