Movie theaters in most of NY can re-open this coming Friday

Cuomo delivers a COVID-19 update during a briefing in New York City on Sept. 29, 2020. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor / AP)

Drive-in movie theaters in New York have been open again since May, and now, indoor movie theaters in most of the Empire State — including the North Country — can join them this coming Friday, October 23.

Under new guidelines Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Saturday, audiences will be limited to 25% of capacity, up to a limit of 50 people per screen. Masks will be required, and seats will be assigned to ensure physical distancing.

For a cinema to re-open, the county it’s located in must have a 14-day average coronavirus positivity rate below 2% with no cluster zones. Theaters in New York City are excluded; they’ll remain closed for now.

