MRE distribution wraps up across State of Vermont… FEMA Meal Boxes to come next

Today wrapped up the final day for two weeks of MRE distribution. The Vermont National Guard and Vermont Food Bank, have been working together to help eliminate food insecurities caused by the COVID crisis. But both sides still aren’t finished when it comes to helping others. After two weeks of distributing over 375,000 boxed of MRE’s to families in need, they’re wrapping it up.

The collaboration between several organizations such as the Vermont National Guard and the Vermont Food Bank, have made this possible. Nicole Whalen, Director of Communications and Public Affairs for the Vermont Food Bank, says since the beginning of the crisis, food insecurity across the state has grown. “We’ve been seeing the numbers dramatically increasing since that point, and we’ve been checking in with them on a weekly basis to say, ‘okay, here’s what we’re seeing on the ground, this is the support that we’re going to need.'”

The guard has been distributing meals ready to eat, more commonly known as MRE’s… to families in need. MRE’s are typically distributed to servicemen and women in combat or other field conditions where food may not be available. Staff Sergeant Daren Farnsworth, says each household gets a box for every family member. “It’s a vegetarian, low sodium meal. There’s 16 per box so that’ll give each person 16 days.” He tells me that people have been coming in, to pick up not only for themselves, but also neighbors who may not want to or can’t venture out of their homes.

Whalen says that next week, they will be announcing dates and locations for the next set of food distribution sites. But this time, they’ll be distributing FEMA meal boxes.