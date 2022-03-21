Spring is officially here, and with ice melting, mud season is already underway. Experts are asking people to stay off the backroads if they can, as backroads become a dangerous spot for drivers.

So far, the phone has been ringing non-stop at Bee There Towing in Richmond. “This year especially this last weekend has been really busy, seeing a lot of people stuck in the roads, a lot more than normal,” said owner Ben Emmons. Emmons says over the weekend, he helped 30 cars, and as of Monday, they are still seeing people stuck. “We got two trucks out there today pulling people out.”

“Right now we are seeing a lot of stuff in Stowe, Waterbury, Williamstown, stuff like that.”

Brendan McNamara, the Cavendish Town Manager says he understands how frustrating it has been. When asked about his experience on the roads, McNamara said, “Not great. You can go from a spot that seems to be relatively flat, and it is alright, and then you hit a stretch that is virtually dropping an F-250 pickup truck to the running boards, you know, in a foot deep of mud.”

Emmons is asking people to avoid backroads so crews can try to make them more drivable. “Really the feedback that we are getting from most people is that this is the worst mud season we have seen in 20 years at least.” A lot of the roads are almost impassible.

“We have probably about 45 miles of dirt roads,” said Emmons. “We only have a road crew of four, we are relatively small, so it takes a lot.” Emmons is asking people to be understanding during this time, and to limit your trips if you can.