More than 16 cars were found with their back windshields smashed along Pearl Street in Burlington.

People who live in the area say they heard someone yelling and glass shattering.

“ I came out this morning and I saw that back windshield of my car was absolutely shattered as well as my roommates, and my roommate said when she was sleeping in the early hours of the morning she heard someone yelling and some glass shattering,” said Julia Harrod.

No further information is available at this time.