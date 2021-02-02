Multiple gunshots fired inside University Mall, one injured

The South Burlington Police Department responded to multiple gunshots early Monday evening. At around 5:12 p.m., a group argument resulted in gunfire, sending police cruisers and ambulances to University Mall.

“We’ve had one victim transported to the hospital with a non-serious gunshot wound. That being presumably shrapnel,” said South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke.

That individual was the only one injured at the scene. Police say the young man was not involved are affiliated with the suspects. He was an innocent bystander and immediately taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center to treat his minor injuries.

“This appears to have arisen from a dispute. It was not just indiscriminate violence,” said Chief Burke.

As of 10:30 p.m. Monday evening, The University Mall was cleared and deemed safe. Police say it was not an active shooter incident.

“Soon after the dispute, where the firearm was discharged in the mall that those combatants fled in an unknown direction,” said Chief Burke.

Despite a long investigation, SBPD and several other agencies have not found the suspects. Police say they successfully fled the area after the shooting. Officers will continue to review the security camera footage to find more answers regarding the suspects.

“Right now, we’re going through the process of methodically looking through the mall for anybody that may have been injured or any outstanding suspects,” said Chief Burke.

The criminal investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.