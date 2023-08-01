Plattsburgh, NY – Two brand new hotels are in the works in Plattsburgh giving visitors more options for overnight stays.

“Home2 Suites actually has purchased property over near Texas Roadhouse and just behind Pizza Hut. Looking to onboard approximately 97 rooms in the Route 3 corridor, which is great. It complements the economic need in the area because it supports things like the bass tournaments, the larger activity, businesses when they bring people from out of town like Schluter Systems. It also supports restaurants and the local economy,” said Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

Home2 Suites is part of the Hilton brand, and the 97 rooms in the building will add to the roughly 1,000 rooms currently available in Plattsburgh.

Property has not yet been purchased for the second hotel, but Cashman says it will be on Route 3 and part of a current name brand already in Plattsburgh.