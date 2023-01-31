WINOOSKI, VT – A fire broke out early Tuesday morning on Main Street in Winooski, leaving three buildings damaged.

Twelve different fire departments and seventy-five firefighters were estimated to be at the scene.

The first 911 calls were made around 4:30 a.m. “I have been chief for five years now. In my 30 years, I’ve never had three structures on fire at the same time,” said John Audy, the Winooski Fire Chief.

Witnesses say the fire began at 246 Main Street and spread to two other buildings. Both business and residential properties were damaged.

“My family members woke me up and said look, look there’s a fire across the street!” Said Bruce Wilson, a neighbor. “The place was engulfed in flames from the top up. The flames come from one structure, the structure here, pouring out of the top, and it caught this other building next to it and so soon they were both engulfed in flames from the top up,” Wilson said.

The twelve different fire departments that responded to the scene included Williston, Colchester, Winooski and even as far as South Hero.



“I’m always gonna have this mental health issue about fires. I’m still scared. When I hear the sounds of a fire truck or some type of alarm or police. I’m more emotional than I have ever been. The people who were in this fire obviously lost a place to live,” said Daniel Orellana, whose home was damaged in the fire. “I live in this house where the fire happened. Six of us live there. I lost my bed, clothes and other things,” said Orellana.

Orellana is one of more than ten people who have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The fire was put out around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. One injury was reported from someone who lived there but they were responsive to firefighters at the scene.

One firefighter was injured but their injury is non-life threatening.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.