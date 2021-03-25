COVID-19 continues to play havoc with Vermont high school title games

The Danville and Rice girls basketball teams were forced to forfeit this weekend’s title games after players and coaches were exposed to COVID-19.

Danville was scheduled to face the No. 2 seed Proctor in the Division IV game Saturday at Barre Auditorium. In a press release, Danville Principle David Schilling said the decision was made “based on information” the team received Thursday afternoon.

“We remain tremendously proud of our team for their many accomplishments this season, and salute their teamwork, athleticism and perseverance on and off the court,” he said “Danville had a phenomenal season, and we will certainly miss the leadership of seniors Carlie Beliveau and Autumn Larocque.”

The Rice Green Knights were scheduled to play in the Division I title game against No. 4 BFA St. Albans. But that game was also canceled after Rice’s team was exposed to COVID-19 and forced to forfeit.

The Vermont Principals Association will provide an update on both games and the status of the championships on Friday.

The news follows cancellation of the Division I girls’ hockey title game. The top-seeded Essex Hornets were scheduled to face the #2 seed Burlington/Colchester Sealakers at Leddy Park. The game was canceled out of an abundance of caution because of potential COVID-19 exposure among the Sealakers.

The Hornets were declared D1 champions, and Bob Johnson, VPA associate executive director, said it’s likely the same situation will apply to teams in D4 and D1 girls’ basketball, Proctor and BFA St. Albans.