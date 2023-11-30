Burlington, VT– New information is surfacing about the man accused of shooting and injuring three Palestinian-American students last Saturday night. 48-year-old Jason Eaton remains in custody following his arrest, and Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says he has not been cooperative with the investigation.

“I can say that thus far, no, he has availed himself of an attorney,” said Murad.

Murad says Eaton moved to Burlington over the summer from Syracuse, NY, and legally purchased the gun used in the shooting. Murad also notes the suspect doesn’t have much of a criminal record, just one traffic stop on file from a number of years ago.

Right now, police say they’re building a case, including a review of several electronics seized from Eaton’s apartment. According to the affidavit, that’s five cellphones, a Go-Pro camera, tablet, Apple iPad, and a backpack of hard drives.

“We’re going to be relying on our federal partners to really comb through the electronic evidence that has been acquired in this case,” says Murad.

The police chief says while the investigation is moving forward, at this point, the pace is more deliberate.

“This is a slower part, and I know this isn’t necessarily what some folks want to hear, people want answers now, but I don’t expect anything imminently,” says Murad.

Investigators are looking into Eaton’s past, but a different perspective is arising from someone who says they spent time with Eaton last summer.

Eaton was hired by wilderness education program Kroka Expeditions as a farm assistant in the summer of 2022. The organization wrote in a statement that it ran a full criminal background check on Eaton in June of 2022, which “resulted in no issues of concern.”

A former student of the New Hampshire program says they had multiple conversations with Eaton. They wished to stay anonymous.

“I don’t remember any time I saw him act in a way that seemed unkind or mean,” the former student said, adding that they only have positive memories of Eaton. “I hope it’s not him.”

Kroka also wrote that Eaton worked with other organizations like the Boy Scouts of America, and with several other “well respected outdoor education organizations.” Kroka notes Eaton’s employment ended in October of 2022, and says he has not returned to the campus since then.

More recently, Eaton worked for CUSO Financial Services in Williston for less than a year. A company spokesperson confirmed that he was terminated from that position on November 8.