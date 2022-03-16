St. Johnsbury, VT — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Vincent Keithan that took place on March 1. Vermont State Police announced that 35-year-old Jerry Ramirez of Brooklyn, New York, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. Ramirez was already in custody at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury for an aggravated assault that occurred before the shooting.

Ramirez has been ordered jailed without bail and will be arraigned on Thursday at 2 pm in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.