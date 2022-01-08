The lawyer for the Orleans man charged with murdering his wife in 2018 has asked for his trial to be moved out of Orleans County, according to the Caledonian-Record.

Randall Swartz’s attorney cited pre-trial publicity as the reason for the change of venue motion. Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett opposes the motion, arguing that media coverage isn’t enough of a reason to grant it.

Swartz is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the May 2018 shooting death of his wife, Thea Swartz. He himself suffered a gunshot wound during the incident at their home.

Swartz was also sentenced in 2019 to four years in prison in a separate case after pleading guilty to federal mail fraud. He admitted to ordering equipment for his then-employer, Cabot Creamery, stealing the equipment and selling it to a company he owned.