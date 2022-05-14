A murder suspect’s effort to keep his possible cooperation with prosecutors a secret is heading back to trial court, according to the Times Argus.

Kory George is charged with killing his stepfather, David Auclair, in Hinesburg in July 2019. Court documents reportedly show George to have spoken with prosecutors in late 2020 about charges against his mother, Angela Auclair. Law enforcement officials have accused her of orchestrating the homicide.

Prosecutors decided to not use George’s information, and the newspaper reports that George is trying to block his mother from learning what he said. A judge denied him a protective order that would have prevented any disclosure of his potential testimony. George appealed the judge’s ruling to the Vermont Supreme Court. The justices have denied his appeal, but they’ve also sent the issue back to trial court to be considered again.

The Times Argus reports that the Supreme Court allowed both sides to file their written appeals under seal, preventing them from becoming public records. In another unusual move, the high court also heard the appellate arguments behind closed doors without any public notification that it would do so.