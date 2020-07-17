Lyric Theatre returns Friday with Mystery Movie Musical night

The Lyric Theatre Company is hosting their first outdoor, socially distanced, Mystery Movie-Musical Night. The event will take place in the Creative Space parking lot on Friday night.

What movie will they be showing? Well, that is the mystery! We do know it is a movie the theatre loves and it is rated PG-13 so everyone can enjoy it.

The parking lot will open at 7:00 p.m. for check-in and the movie will start around 8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs, a blanket, bug spray, and some popcorn.

This is the Lyric Theatre Company’s first event since the Coronavirus pandemic. They want to make sure everyone is safe so they will be following social distancing guidelines and precautions.

The maximum capacity for the event is 150 people. Guests must RSVP with names of each guest by noon Friday. Spaces will be reserved in the parking lot for each household and masks will be required when in line or getting food. A couple local food trucks will be at the event.

If this event is successful, the theatre hopes to do more in the future.