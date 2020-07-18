N.Y. Airports Require Passengers to Fill out Health Forms

FILL OUT A FORM, OR FACE A FINE; THOSE ARE THE TWO CHOICES FOR ANY TRAVELER FLYING INTO NEW YORK FROM A HIGH RISK LOCATION.

As of tuesday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced travelers entering the state of New York from a high risk COVID-19 state must fill out a traveler health form. This is just one of the many ways New York is working to lower their number of Coronavirus cases.

Airport Director Chris Kreig says they have been working together with the State Department of health, airlines and many other entities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all who pass through his airport.

“As far as the airport’s involvement, we’ve been working, it’s been a partnership, we’ve been providing support through the NYS department of health, we’ve been working with the NYS department of transportation, Governor’s office, airlines, transportation security administration, other airport stakeholders, and staff just in terms of making sure were providing the logistical support if you will.”

Every passenger that arrives at the airport is required to fill out one of these: a New York State traveler health form. This includes how many passengers are traveling, the names, phone numbers and emails, as well as if you have been showing any symptoms in the last few days…

If you are not comfortable with a paper and pen, or are running late, there is an electronic version of the form online.

Failure to fill out this form could have passengers facing up to a $2000 fine.

Kring tells me so far all passengers that have passed through have been cooperative and compliant with the new measures

Only a handful of incoming passengers will have to fill out the forms. For more information visit: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory