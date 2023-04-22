As the manhunt for the suspect in Thursday night’s officer-involved shooting in Morrisville nears the 48-hour mark, Vermont State Police say they’re about to adjust how they search for him.

Should Henry Lovell, 24, still remain at large as of Sunday morning, investigators say fewer members of law enforcement will remain visible in the community. The search effort remained concentrated on Morrisville throughout Saturday. However, it also expanded to include wider areas than had been searched previously. VSP said they’re also aware of the possibility that Lovell may be deceased.

Troopers also said Saturday that the Morristown Police Department officer injured Thursday night was Officer Brian Tomlinson, a member of the MPD since 2021. He was treated at Copley Hospital for minor injuries from shotgun pellets and released. It’s unclear if Lovell was struck by any of the bullets that Officer Tomlinson is believed to have fired at him.

Lovell is wanted on eight criminal charges, including attempted murder. Authorities said his arrest warrant orders him to be jailed without bail once he’s found.