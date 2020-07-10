Names of Rutland City officers involved in Wednesday’s shooting released

RUTLAND, Vt. – Investigators have released the names of five Rutland City police officers involved in Wednesday’s shooting and car chase connected to a drug investigation.

Rutland City Chief Brian Kilcullen told Vermont State Police investigators that the driver of a black Infiniti SUV struck one of the officers with his vehicle before the shooting, then fled the scene and crashed into a tree, Wednesday morning.

Here is the list:

Cpl. Elias Anderson, seven years of service with Rutland City Police.

Officer Tyler Billings, three years of service with Rutland City Police.

Officer Nate Harvey, six years of service with Rutland City Police.

Officer Elizha Heter, five years of service with Rutland City Police.

Sgt. Adam Lucia, eight years of service with Rutland City Police.

LOCAL 22 & LOCAL 44 were told Officer Billings fired his weapon during the encounter on Terrill Street. Officer Harvey was struck by the SUV. Photos of the officers were not made available to us.

The men in the vehicle were identified as Michael Goodnough, 45, and Robert Vandriel, 32, both of Rutland. As of Thursday night, we did not have an update on their conditions.

Vermont State Troopers say they are still looking into the full time line and sequence of events.

If you know anything, call (802) 773-9101.