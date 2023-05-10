A unique tool built to fight against the opioid crisis is coming to Vermont, and it looks similar to a place where you’d typically get snacks and drinks.

A vending machine filled with the overdose-reversal drug Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is scheduled to arrive at the Johnson Health Center sometime in June or early July, and will be placed outside the center’s front doors. The Narcan inside of it will be completely free, and will be available 24 hours a day.

Workers at the health center say it’s important to put the machine in rural Vermont because of the high percentage of overdoses that have happened in the surrounding communities. They hope the machine will not only make it easier for people to get Narcan, but also break down the stigma around it.

“In the vending machine, there’ll be not only Naloxone, but the instructions of how to react and then also how to be able to get help,” said Caroline Butler, a founding member of the Johnson Health Center, where she also works as a nurse practitioner. “My hope is that the more it’s out there, the more normalized it is, the easier it is to deal with when the situation arises.”

“You can keep it in your backpack, or in your purse; You never know when you might be in a position to save someone’s life,” said Dr. Gail Rose, an Assistant Psychiatry Professor at the University of Vermont College of Medicine, talking about Narcan.

The University of Vermont’s Center on Rural Addiction is helping the Johnson Health Center get the vending machine, and it’s looking at four other locations across Northern New England to put more vending machines in the future.