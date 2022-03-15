Burlington, VT — A narcotics dealer, who was arrested on March 10, appeared in court on Monday on a criminal complaint charging him with distributing fentanyl. Court records show that a confidential source made two controlled purchases of fentanyl from 42-year-old Melvin Hill of the state of Georgia in February and March.

Officers learned Hill was staying at the DoubleTree Hotel and obtained a state court warrant for his hotel room and car. In the room and the car, officers seized hundreds of folds of heroin, hundreds of pills containing fentanyl, powder cocaine, methamphetamine, and $13,000 in cash. During the arrest, officers recovered crack cocaine and a loaded pistol from his person.

Hill is currently being detained without bail pending trial. If convicted, Hill could face up to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $1,000,000.