Nashua New Hampshire mayor says he has tested positive for coronavirus

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Donchess was tested last week, and then again over the weekend, he told the Board of Aldermen on Wednesday. Donchess was one of three people at City Hall who tested positive in cases connected to a single group activity, Nashua officials said.

Donchess said he hasn’t been feeling extremely sick.

“I think the lesson here is that no matter how careful you are, we need to continue to exercise a lot of caution,” Donchess told the board. He took part in outdoor dining only, he said, and group gatherings only at a great distance.

In other coronavirus developments in New Hampshire:

VOTING LAWSUIT

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee can intervene in a lawsuit by the American Federation of Teachers challenging New Hampshire’s voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, a judge ruled.

New Hampshire Public Radio reported a hearing on the case is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 24.

Focusing on the November election, the union sued to force New Hampshire to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots by mail; to cover absentee ballot postage costs; to allow wider use of absentee ballot dropboxes; and to permit third-party groups to return absentee ballots on voters’ behalf. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states.

The teachers union says the changes are necessary to ensure as many people as possible can safely participate.

State officials are opposed to changing the rules now,saying it would create more problems.

THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday, 7,573 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 56 from the previous day. One new death was announced, for a total of 434. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire increased over the past two weeks, going from 18 new cases per day on Aug. 26 to 28 new cases per day on Sept. 9.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.