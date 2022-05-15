A bail hearing for Nathan Carman that had been scheduled for Monday has been postponed, according to the Brattleboro Reformer.

Carman is the Vernon man charged with killing his mother at sea in 2016 in order to inherit his family’s estate. A federal judge has pushed back the bail hearing by 60 days and left the door open to possible further delays.

Carman’s lawyers wanted the bail hearing to be postponed indefinitely, citing the complexity of the allegations and the fact that many of them concern events taking place out of state. He’ll remain in custody for now.

Prosecutors have argued that Carman should be detained while awaiting trial, claiming he poses a flight risk and is a danger to the community. Carman was arrested on Tuesday and was arraigned on Wednesday.