Rutland, VT — 28-year-old Nathan Carman appeared in court on Wednesday for the first time, to answer to charges of murder for the death of his mother Linda Carman, and charges of fraud related to the shooting and death of his grandfather.

On his way to federal court, Carman shouted at reporters saying he was innocent of the federal charge leveled against him. A short time later, he would utter the same plea during his arraignment.

Carman’s court appearance comes a day after his arrest on an eight-count indictment. He is being charged with murder on the high seas and is accused of killing his mother on a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island. The indictment also alleges that Carman shot and killed his grandfather John Chakalos in 2013 as part of an effort to defraud insurance companies.

Prosecutors want to keep Carman behind bars until his trial and say it is due to his untreated mental health history. They say he poses a risk of flight danger to the community and there are no conditions of release, which will motivate their concern. They also say evidence shows that he has killed not once but twice.

Judge Geoffrey Crawford ordered Carman held a detention hearing on Monday. Carman could face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted for murder on the high seas and a potential penalty of up to 30 years of imprisonment for each fraud case. He will appear in court at the detention hearing in Burlington on Monday at 1:30 pm.