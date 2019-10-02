National Coffee with a Cop Day celebrated in South Burlington

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas is live celebrating National Coffee with a Cop Day at the Dunkin’ on Williston Road in South Burlington.

Sharing time, sharing coffee and sharing stories, with a mission to break barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve over a cup of Joe.

Today, Chief Shawn Burke and Sgt. Dennis Ward of South Burlington Police Department will be present from 7 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. at Dunkin’ in South Burlington.

For more information on Coffee with a Cop, click here.