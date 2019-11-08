National Guard sergeant pleads guilty to mail fraud

A former Vermont National Guard supply sergeant has pleaded guilty to a mail fraud charge accusing him of ordering items for the military and then selling them on the internet.

The Rutland Herald reports that 42-year-old Ammon Yule, of Chittenden, entered a plea agreement Thursday. Five other charges are expected to be dropped.

Yule, who worked at the Rutland armory, was originally charged with three counts of embezzling taxpayer property and three counts of mail fraud. The indictment accused him of ordering equipment, including dozens of duffel bags, parkas and boots from a Kentucky military equipment distribution center for a year and selling them on eBay.

The plea deal calls for a sentence of up to 15 months. It says Yule caused the military a loss of more than $150,000.