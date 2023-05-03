Burlington, VT– Ahead of Memorial Day at the end of this month, one organization aims to restore what it calls the true meaning of the holiday. ‘Carry The Load’ provides ways for the public to actively hear stories of and connect to veterans and first responders all over the country.

One team of Carry The Load made a stop on the Burlington Waterfront, starting a journey that will eventually end in Dallas, Texas. Groups with the organization walk several-mile routes to bring awareness and visibility to veterans.

Members of the public are invited to join on any walk, not needing a direct connection to someone in service. Hunter Lovelace, a videographer with the organization explains why the meaning of Memorial Day needs to be revisited.

“Our founders thought that most people see Memorial Day as a weekend to get away, go out on the lake, mattress shop, and for them being navy seals, they thought that their fallen brothers and everybody who has sacrificed everything for us, they weren’t getting the attention they needed on their holiday,” Lovelace says.

While this team will be travelling through New England, there are several routes around the country, all ending in Dallas for Memorial Day weekend, amounting to over 20,000 miles.