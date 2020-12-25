National Weather Service details flood concerns as rainfall picks up

With the incoming storm expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rain, Green Mountain Power and the National Weather Service office in Burlington are monitoring the situation.

Up to three inches of rain could fall, and that’s going to pose problems -particularly in southern Vermont. Matthew Clay, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service detailed some of the areas he’s particularly concerned about when it comes to flood risk.

“We’re going to see rivers across southern and portions of central Vermont near and exceed their flood banks,” Clay said. “The main rivers we’re concerned about at this time are Otter Creek near center Rutland, the Mad River near Moretown, and we’re also looking at the east branch of the Ausable Forks near Ausable.”

A major factor driving that flooding, of course, is the several feet of snow on the ground throughout much of southern Vermont as temperatures climb above fifty degrees.

“I would say it’s pretty rare to get the kind of snowfall that we got a week, week and a half ago, and now with this event we’re melting it all away,” Clay said. “Typically, we have these spring floods where we do get melting at the higher elevations with rainfall but not necessarily do we get a major snowstorm then melt most of it away into area waterways, that’s pretty rare.”

The National Weather Service office in Burlington had been monitoring the potential for any sort of flash freeze event on the backside of the storm, but Clay said that risk has lessened as the forecast has come into focus.

“It’s going to take some time for that cold air to bleed in, initially it looked like it was going to be quicker, but that slower leaving of the cold air, we should see road surfaces begin to dry out prior to pavement temperatures dropping below freezing,” Clay said. “If we do have any flash freeze concerns, they’re probably going to be in the higher elevations of the Adirondacks, like the Saranac Lake area.”

The strongest winds from the storm are expected to be in higher elevations along the western slopes of the green mountains late thursday into friday. Green mountain power is urging customers to be prepared.

“Forecasters are saying it’s a complex storm, there’s both high winds and flooding risk, so be aware of the changing weather conditions and if there is a downed line on your property, stay well away from it, assume that it’s energized and give us a call,” said Communications Director Kristin Kelly.