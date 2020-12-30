Nearly 10,000 Vermonters vaccinated, Governor Scott hopes to accelerate the process

The Green Mountain State has vaccinated nearly 10,000 Vermonters.

By the end of January, The Scott Administration expects all of Phase One to have received the first — if not the second — dose of the vaccine.

While case growth and positivity rates continue to drop, the virus is claiming more lives in Vermont. In fact, the state counted 52 deaths in the month of December alone.

Commissioner Michael Pieciak with the Department of Financial Regulation says December has been the deadliest month of the pandemic for Vermont, with 5% of these deaths linked to long-term care facilities, making it critical to vaccinate this population as quickly as possible.

“As you know, the rollout of the covid vaccine continues across the country. And in Vermont, we now vaccinated almost 10,000 Vermonters,” said Governor Phil Scott.

As of Monday, 14.8% of Phase 1A individuals have received their first dose of the vaccine. That’s 8,000 health care workers, 900 EMS and first responders, and nearly 900 long-term care facility residents.

“As of today, residents at 19 of the 37 skilled nursing facilities have received their first dose of the vaccine…all but one of these should receive their second dose by the end of January,” said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith.

Considering that 70% of Vermont’s total deaths are among residents of long-term care facilities, the Scott Administration is looking to accelerate the vaccinations.

“Our program has been moving forward as planned. but as with everything in this pandemic, we’re always looking for ways to do it better,” said Governor Phil Scott.

To do this, pharmacies such as Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens have already or plan to administer the vaccines.

Secretary Smith says the completion of 1A marks the beginning of the mass vaccination program, which will allow Vermonters to get vaccinated at one of four locations. These include visiting a pharmacy, primary care doctor, local health office, or vaccination pop-up site.

“Vaccines will be prioritized and given based on age because the older you are, the more vulnerable you are to covid-19, and it meets our prime objective, which is protecting lives,” said Secretary Smith.

Secretary Smith says once more vaccinations are available, they’ll start by vaccinating those 75 and older and work from there.