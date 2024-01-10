Nearly 30,000 Vermont utility customers were without power this morning following a powerful storm that brought dangerous wind gusts and wet snow to the region.

The storm, which started Tuesday night and was moving out Wednesday, took down trees and power lines. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached 69 mph at Burlington International Airport in South Burlington. More windy weather was expected throughout Wednesday.

According to VTOutages, western Vermont towns from Bennington to St. Albans have been most affected. In Chittenden County, nearly 8,000 homes and businesses were in the dark at around 8 a.m. Addison, Franklin and Rutland counties are also dealing with thousands of outages this morning.

The storm has closed numerous roads in the state, according to New England 511, including:

VT 73 in Brandon at Goshen Town Road;

VT 116 in Middlebury from Quarry Road to Notch Road;

VT 116 in Bristol between Hewitt and River roads;

VT 15 in Cambridge at the “wrong-way” bridge.

Officials with Green Mountain Power are warning residents of sloppy road conditions and to stay clear of downed trees and power lines.

This is a developing story and will be updated