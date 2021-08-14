Nebraska company to build $25+ million fiber optic network in Grafton County

According to the Caledonian-Record, a company based in Nebraska will design, build and manage a 350-mile-long fiber optic backbone network in Grafton County, New Hampshire.

The Grafton County Broadband Committee has picked eX2 Technology of Omaha for that project. It should drastically improve access to broadband Internet service in the area.

The fiber optic network is expected to cost $25 million to $30 million dollars, and it should be built in the next year. The committee also said eX2 Technologies will operate, and raise money for, the network.