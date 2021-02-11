Necessary step for new Plattsburgh Farmers’ & Crafters’ Market now complete

The $22 million re-development of Durkee Street in Plattsburgh is forcing the Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market to move away from the city-owned building that it’s called home since 2005. Its new home will be a former Municipal Lighting Department storage warehouse directly across Green Street from the city’s sewage treatment plant.

Plattsburgh community development director Matthew Miller updated a Common Council committee Thursday night about the progress of the relocation. He said that Murnane Building Contractors has been working on the old warehouse since December. So far, they’ve removed the asbestos from the property. They’ve also completed most of the plumbing work and some of the interior work.

“Over the course of the next few months, they’re going to continue to focus on the work within the building,” Miller said. “Some of the work isn’t going to be able to be done until the spring when it warms up, especially the painting, because you need a certain temperature range.”

The former warehouse’s windows and doors will be replaced before that, but Miller still wanted to manage the Lake City’s expectations.

“The exterior of the building will largely maintain its current appearance until probably mid-April because the painting is going to be one of the last things that they do,” he said.

Even though the project timeline will likely be cutting things close, the work is on pace to wrap up just before the market’s organizers and vendors will need to use the property.

“We are still on schedule to complete everything by May 1st, in advance of the Farmers’ Market opening weekend,” Miller said.

The improvements will cost $276,600. Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant money from New York State will cover 90% of the price tag, and the city will pay the remainder.