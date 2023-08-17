Middlebury, VT– Congresswoman Becca Balint made stops in Addison County Thursday, highlighting the “growing need” for mental health care, especially after the pandemic and flooding.

Rep. Balint noted a nationwide mental health crisis while in Middlebury. She visited the Counseling Services of Addison County, touting how its programs follow a more holistic approach.

Balint says communities often have the answers in a time of crisis. She met with mental health professionals to discuss the growing need for access to mental health services.

“We had a mental health crisis before the pandemic, we are continuing to have a mental health crisis, so I’ll be looking to work with members of congress to really make more robust systems of mental health support following emergencies like this,” says Balint.

Under the Vermont Mental Health Urgent Care Initiative, Balint praises CSAC and its program ‘Interlude.’ It takes an alternative approach to mental health care using a peer-method.

Department of Mental Health Commissioner Emily Hawes looks to replicate this model throughout the state.

“Those are moving folks away from the emergency room if they don’t need to be in an emergency room to a setting when they are experiencing increased crisis,” says Hawes.

The Executive Director of CSAC Rachel Lee Cummings has noticed a rise in mental health needs, especially after the devastating floods.

“We are noticing an increase in the number of calls coming in for crisis services, especially with kids, we are noticing an increase in the acuity of symptoms, and the level of distress, and this is all happening at the same time as we’re experiencing a really heavy staffing crisis,” says Cummings.

She says Addison County is especially feeling the mental health crisis.

“In times of crisis like this flood where there are so many people across Vermont impacted, community mental health plays a vital role in ensuring that we are building and responding,” Cummings says.

Balint also noted she’s pushing to change the way mental health care is perceived, saying mental health services need to be encompassed in regular healthcare to boost access.