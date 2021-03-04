Needing an outlet, teen hopes for sports to be back in full swing

A typical day at school for 17 year old Kyler Quelch in the age of COVID-19, is at his home in East Calais. Challenging indeed for most students.

“I am pretty much on the computer all day long,” Kyler said.

It’s even more difficult for a student with disabilities. Kyler has cerebral palsy and has been working remotely for about a year now.

“The challenging part of school is people will make misconceptions out of it and you pretty much have arguments on what you can and can’t do at times,” Kyler said.

School is very important to Kyler, but sports are his passion.

“Ever since I was young really how I was incorporating myself into the world was through sports,” Kyler said.

Kyler is a die hard Red Sox fan. He even threw the opening pitch of the game in 2010. As of recently the pandemic has made it difficult.

“How I deal with things is through sports so it has been a little bit challenging,” Kyler said.

Adaptive sports such as sled hockey are where Kyler feels at home, but all of his games were cancelled this year. The team can only practice every other week.

“It means a lot to have people to go through some of the same things with,” Kyler said.

He’s won countless medals from sled hockey that he can’t even keep track of, but he does have a favorite one.

“Definitely the gold medal is my favorite from the empire state games,” Kyler said.

Kyler’s father is his biggest fan on and off the ice.

“I wanted to work at home as much as possible to stay away from people for kyler because he is high risk,” Rich said.

Rich plays sled hockey along with his son and he says being away from it this long, is tough.

“People ask me what kind of support team does kyler have and I say his sled hockey team really,” Rich said.

Kyler has proven he can accomplish anything he sets his mind to.

“I just hope that people can be viewed the same way with disabilities as with abled bodies,” Kyler said.