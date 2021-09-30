NEFCU launches $6 million campaign to address affordable housing crisis

On Thursday, New England Federal Credit Union launched a three-year, $6 million dollar campaign to address the affordable housing crisis in Vermont.

It’s aimed at middle income Vermonters and people who are black, indigenous or people of color, those most likely to be impacted by the lack of affordable housing.

Antoinette Bennett-Jones is a board member at Champlain Housing Trust and rents an affordable housing apartment. She said she dreams of the day she can live in a house of her own.

“My parents and other family members had less opportunities to build wealth to buy a home,” Bennett-Jones said. “And the legacy which still affects me and my family today.”

But like many in the BIPOC community, she faces challenges.

“One of the huge challenges is credits,” Bennett-Jones said. “Throughout the years as a BIPOC family, especially growing up in the city, credit is not expressed deeply.”

But help is coming. Champlain Housing Trust is one of two organizations getting $3 million in grants from the New England Federal Credit Union.

“We believe that the best way to impact housing is to support existing organizations with the skills, talent, systems and leverage,” John J. Dwyer, Jr., CEO, NEFCU said. “We can take these resources and have the most impact possible.”

The Champlain Housing Trust said the money will be used to advance BIPOC home ownership.

“If you are white in Vermont, you are nearly three times more likely to be a homeowner than if you are black,” Michael Monte, CEO, Champlain Housing Trust said.

The housing crisis touches many in the state. The Vermont Housing Finance Agency is using the $3 million dollars to launch a pilot program – it will build homes for middle income Vermonters. But that is not all.

“This investment will also support permanent apartments for Vermonters at risk of experiencing homelessness paired with services that will help them succeed,” Maura Collins, Executive Director at Vermont Housing Finance Agency said.

Bennett-Jones hopes her opportunity to live on her own is coming soon.

“Freedom,” Bennett-Jones said. “Freedom to live in our own home, and be able to live a regular traditional American life.”

NEFCU also announced they are bringing back their Own Home Ownership Program to help first-time home buyers struggling with affordability.