The Champlain Valley Fair has announced that GRAMMY-award winner rapper Nelly will perform August 27 as part of the Bud Light Seltzer Concert Series at the 100th Champlain Valley Fair.

The rapper, actor and entrepreneur will perform at 7 p.m. on the xFinity Stage in the NorthCountry Federal Credit Union grandstand. Special VIP tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday for $175 and includes VIP parking and access to a VIP lounge with food and alcohol.

Ticket sales for the general public will at 10 a.m. begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $39 for bleqacher seats, $49 for floor and grandstand and $59 for PIT seats.

Purchase of a ticket includes admission to the Fair, which is celebrating it’s 100th year.