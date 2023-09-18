SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A long-awaited project in South Burlington, Vermont, is set to make an impact on the state’s ongoing housing crisis. The Braeburn Apartments, located on Williston Road, are poised to open their doors to 20 new tenants in a matter of weeks.

The Braeburn Apartments project, which has been in development for nearly a year, aims to provide a solution to the persistent challenge of securing permanent affordable housing in Vermont. This initiative was made possible through a partnership with the Champlain Housing Trust, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing affordable housing in the state.

The Champlain Housing Trust acquired the property back in 2020 when it was operating as the Ho Hum Motel. During the height of the pandemic, it was repurposed into emergency shelters. In total, the project required an investment exceeding one and a half million dollars, with a significant portion of funding derived from the American Rescue Plan allocated to the city.

Under the terms of the new housing arrangement, tenants will contribute 30% of their income toward rent, ensuring affordability for those previously struggling with housing instability.

Chris Connelly, the Community Relations Director, stressed the vital role such developments play in addressing Vermont’s housing crisis. He also noted that in addition to providing housing, the Braeburn Apartments would offer essential services to support the well-being of their residents.

“You know if they’re homeless, chances are they have service needs, and we want to make sure that they’re successful while they’re here,” stated Connelly.

Helen Riehle, Chair of the South Burlington City Council, commended the project, saying, “I think it’s a wonderful example of reusing and revitalizing existing buildings and plots. It’s in a perfect spot on Williston Road with an elementary school behind it that the kids can walk to if there are children here. Bus lines, you got Kinney Drugs across the street, supermarkets down the way, a bank, the post office. It’s the kind of place you want to develop or redevelop for housing.”

The apartments are fully furnished. The Champlain Housing Trust has already successfully assisted more than 200 households in transitioning out of homelessness over the past year.

Officials are optimistic about having tenants settled into the Braeburn Apartments by the end of September or at the beginning of October.