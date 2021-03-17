New agreement allows local businesses to ship meat out of state

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets set up a new agreement to allow local businesses to sell their products out of state.

“When the pandemic first hit our sales just dropped and we had to do many different thing just to survive,” Nurbu Sherpa, Owner of Sherpa Foods said.

Sherpa Foods is a Burlington based family business that produces and supplies authentic traditional Nepalese foods to supermarkets.

“We currently make and supply beef Momos, these are Nepalese Dumplings, we have them in chicken flavor, pork flavor and vegetable flavor,” Sherpa said.

Now Sherpa is planning to ship those products outside the state, they can only do this with help from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.

“That would actually help us expand our market and maybe even grow our business, being able to create more jobs here in Vermont and things like that,” Sherpa said.

The agency set up a program called the Cooperative Interstate Shipment Program. The agreement along with the USDA allows state meat inspectors to make sure the manufacturer is following USDA guidelines required to process and ship meat out of the state.

“So this allows them to do that and they feel more comfortable going through the Agency of Agriculture as opposed to going through USDA,” Anson Tebbetts, Vermont Agriculture Secretary said.

Tebbetts said this is beneficial in many ways.

“It helps the state of Vermont because it allows them to grow, it may allow them to put on more employees, and that helps everyone,” Tebbetts said.

Sherpa is the first to hop on board.

“We are very fortunate here in the green mountain state in vermont and we are hoping to have similar or bring our products to people outside the state of vermont as well,” Sherpa said.

Sherpa Foods is even expanding, and moving its store just down the road into a larger space.