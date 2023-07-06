Burlington, VT– A change went into effect Thursday to the University of Vermont Medical Center. No personal bags will be allowed inside the emergency department.

The hospital made the announcement on its social media accounts. Personal bags include purses or backpacks, to name a few. People going into the ER are asked to leave their bags in their cars, or somewhere else off the property.

The hospital’s announcement reads, “the new policy is designed to decrease lines and increase safety. Clear bags can be easily searched, reduce faulty bag searches and reduce the risk and transmission of infectious diseases.”

Clear plastic bags will be given out to patients and visitors who wish to bring belongings into the ER.