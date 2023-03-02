The Smuggler’s Notch portion of VT Route 108 has been closed for the season, but conversations have begun at the Statehouse to take more steps to prevent freight haulers from getting stuck in the Notch.

‘Stuckages,’ a term coined by the Agency of Transportation, have been frustrating surrounding communities for years. But a new bill introduced, S.77, outlines a new solution that VTrans has yet to explore, starting with the GPS systems.

Senator Thomas Chittenden, (D) Chittenden-Southeast District, who’s also the chair of the Senate Committee on Transportation, had the bill drafted last fall. But this session, progress has been made at the Statehouse.

“My general intent with this bill was to put it on the table to draw attention to other ways that we can impress upon drivers the difficulty of traversing that stretch,” says Sen. Chittenden.

The bill calls for civil penalties for GPS systems that navigate oversized loads through the Notch. Chittenden notes “it never was clear that we had on open line of communication with the GPS providers.”

Chittenden wants GPS apps to warn drivers of the road conditions. Todd Sears, the Deputy Director of Operations and Safety with VTrans, notes many big rig drivers don’t use the navigation systems specifically designed for large vehicles.

“GPS is an issue because what we’re finding is a lot of the truckers that are navigating through, they’re just using the standard off the shelf apple maps and google maps that we all have on our smartphones,” says Sears.

Chittenden adds, “as much as we had all these signs on the roads, I wanted to see what we could do to put signs on the phones.”

Sears notes many of the stuck vehicle drivers in the past were from out of state, and for some drivers, English may not be their first language.

“Phones are language intelligent,” notes Chittenden. “Our signs are in English, there’s some in French, but they’re predominantly in English.”

Stuckages have decreased by 40% in the last two years; 5 stuckages in both 2021 and 2022, compared to an average of 12 in the years prior, according to Sears. But he says GPS may only be one part of a larger solution.

“We don’t think that there’s any one magic bullet solution for this,” says Sears. “It’s a bunch of little initiatives that we can conduct to lower the number incrementally.”

VTrans estimates that a three-hour stuckage costs the community an average of $20,000, which includes sending law enforcement, tow trucks, and redirecting other travelers. “It’s not really a safety issue, but it’s a big aggravation issue and it’s a big frustration issue for the communities going both ways,” Sears notes.

VTrans is working on its end to survey the impacts of stuckages, and has even started a conversation with Google, which also owns the navigation app ‘Waze.’ Chittenden says the bill will continue to be discussed in the next legislative session.