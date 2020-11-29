New Brattleboro train station to be built, beginning in 2022

Earlier this month, Amtrak said it would perform a feasibility study on a proposed new train station in Brattleboro. That project has already officially been placed on the drawing board.

According to the Brattleboro Reformer, construction of the new $4.5 million rail station is set to begin in the spring of 2022. It’ll include an elevated boarding platform, the first of its kind in Vermont, allowing passengers to get onto or off of any train without having to step up or down.

Union Station, Brattleboro’s existing train station, is more than a century old — it was built in 1915 — and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.