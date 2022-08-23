Burlington, VT — Amid state and nationwide staffing shortages in schools, the Burlington School District created a new tactic to retain their newest employees for future years. The BSD hosted their second annual scavenger hunt on Church Street for new employees and says the event is to help build relationships between colleagues, create a culture of belonging to the district, and allow new staff to explore the city.

The BSD has 100 new hires this upcoming academic year, and 30 of them attended the scavenger hunt to meet their new colleagues. “We’re going to have some fun with our new hires, hope they get to know each other and us pretty well and feel comfortable working here, and when they feel comfortable, they do better work,” said Denise Bailey, HR Executive Director for BSD.

Some positions the BSD is still looking to fill are special educators, world language teachers, and after-school program support staff. “If we don’t get all the staff we want, we are still ready to open and excited about that, and we might just have to some shuffling,” said Bailey.

Clare Wool of the Burlington School Board says she feels proud when people choose to work in Burlington schools. “I feel very fortunate that there are a wealth of new employees in this building today. We have 13 schools within the district, serving over 4,000 students, and to have 100 new employees is incredibly energizing.”

James Yepez, who will be working with students in the Burlington Technical Center shared what he enjoys about working in the schools. “Encouraging them, exciting them about all of the programs that the technical center has to offer, about the opportunities and then supporting them for all their academic, social-emotional, and career-focused needs.” Yepez added that graduation day is rewarding when he gets to watch students launch into their futures.

BSD also hosted a job fair on August 12 and 13. Bailey said that eleven staff members were hired that weekend, which was considered a success. The district plans to host more job fairs in the future.