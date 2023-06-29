Rutland, VT – After months of taking numerous candidates through multiple rounds of interviews, board members at the Rutland Regional Medical Center decided on their new CEO last week. And it was someone who was already quite familiar with the role.

Judi Fox, who took over as the Medical Center’s Interim CEO last November when the previous chief resigned, is now in the position permanently. With already 33 years of experience working at Vermont’s second-largest hospital, Fox says she’s ready to take it into the future.“We have our eye on this bright future and have a great team here that can move us forward.” And that vision was put in motion Thursday, as Fox submitted the Medical Center’s fiscal year 2024 budget to the state of Vermont.

Fox says some of the main things the budget looks to accomplish is keeping all of the Medical Center’s Programs open despite the loss of millions of dollars in recent fiscal years. “We will not be in a position at this point if our budget is approved that we’ll have to close any services. So we’re fully committed to services moving forward.”The budget also aims to address staffing shortages. Which hospitals nationwide have been dealing with since the pandemic.

Fox says right now there are 186 open positions at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Nearly half of these are for nurses. She hopes to not only fill those but also add temporary staff. “If we are going to be true to our mission and be here for the community to have access, we need to invest in temporary staff.”