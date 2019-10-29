New concept plans for CityPlace include hotel, smaller design

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Brookfield Properties shared updated concept designs for the delayed CityPlace Burlington project on Monday night.

Scaled down from the 14-story building initially planned, the design calls for a 10-story structure with the same amount of residential space and ground-level retail. It would also include a 7-story hotel.

Last month, Olsen and other representatives from Brookfield frustrated city councilors when they offered no significant updates on their plans for CityPlace. Mayor Miro Weinberger set a deadline, Monday’s city council meeting, for the company to present concept designs.

Construction is now expected to begin some time in 2020, but with the project now well over a year behind schedule, that could be subject to change.

Councilor Sharon Bushor told Olsen she was relieved to see more significant progress, but wondered when her constituents might get the opportunity to share their thoughts on yet another major change.

“It’s really important they have a chance to weigh in, and I just didn’t know how that was going to unfold or what your expectation was for that,” Bushor said.

Olsen said Brookfield is putting together a comprehensive community outreach program, and plans to speak at several upcoming NPA meetings.

Earlier this month, they agreed to reimburse the city more than $200,000 in administrative costs.