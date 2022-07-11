Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Medical Center nursing staff will be receiving a new two-year contract that includes substantial wage increases and numerous other increases and enhancements. The contract was ratified by the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals.

“We are proud of this contract, and worked really hard to make it meaningful for our nursing staff,” said Peg Gagne, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at UVM Medical Center. “Nurses are essential to patient care and they really have gone above and beyond throughout the pandemic and the current health care challenges. This contract will continue to move us toward our shared goals of improving recruitment and retention, and bringing stability to our nursing workforce.”

The base wage will increase 20% over 20 months and the new contract will include ratification and retention bonuses, increased on-call pay and differential pay, and other important measures.

“This is a difficult time for our organization financially, but we must continue to invest in all of our employees as they are our strength,” said Stephen Leffler, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer of the UVM Medical Center. “We are pleased to get this contract signed and will continue working together to provide the highest quality care to our patients and community. We hope the Green Mountain Care Board, as well as our state and federal leaders, will support our efforts to stabilize our finances and chart a sustainable path for the future.”