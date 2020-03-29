New COVID-19 test site opening Sunday in Putney

The Vermont Department of Health says it’s working with the Vermont National Guard tonight to set up a new coronavirus testing site at Landmark College in Putney. It’s scheduled to open at 8:00 a.m. Sunday; you’ll need to have a referral from a doctor or a nurse to be tested there.

Health officials said in an email Saturday night that the site will be open this coming week from 8:00 to 3:00 p.m. daily. Its hours after that will depend upon the availability of testing supplies.

Meanwhile, two additional Vermonters are reported to have died after testing positive for COVID-19. This means the Green Mountain State has now had 12 deaths. The total number of Vermont patients has also increased to 211, which is 28 more patients than were reported Friday.

New Hampshire health officials say the Granite State now has 214 cases, 27 more than were included in Friday’s report. Twenty-eight of those patients are in Grafton County — with two being newly-reported Saturday — and two are in Sullivan County.

New York has more than 52,000 cases. Clinton County has reported one new patient, for a total of 12. Essex County officials are reporting five cases, one more than the statewide totals from the governor’s office are accounting for. Franklin County has two new patients, for a total of four.