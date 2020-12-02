New COVID-19 testing facility in Burlington opens

At 405 Pine Street, you will find a new pop-up testing center for Burlingtonians, and Chittenden County residents. Mayor Miro Weinberger said this is a significant upgrade over the pop-up testing we had in recent weeks.

“Which has played an important role but has some real variability to it,” Mayor Weinberger said. “The locations were changing, the hours were changing, the volume was changing.”

This site can conduct more than 250 tests a day. It will be open every day from 12-8 p.m. weekends too.

“Which is a substantial increase over what was available on a day to day basis in recent weeks at the cherry street department of health facility,” Mayor Weinberger said.

The City’s Chief Innovation Officer, Brian Lowe said they looked at a lot of different sites before they chose this one.

“A lot of it depends, you want a place with high ceilings, lots of good airflow and ventilation, we want to have good circulation in and out of the facility, it needs to be open,” Lowe said.

The more sensitive PCR tests will be used with a turn around time of 36 to 48 hours. Mayor Weinberger said he was tested a few weeks ago, when he was under the weather.

“That turn around time was met and it was a much different experience than the earlier tests they had with the longer swab,” Mayor Weinberger said.

Deputy Director of Operations for Garnett Heath, Norm Nault said this testing is a lot more comfortable.

“This is much less invasive, basically we’re going about the tip of your nose,” Nault said.

Nault said it’s important to have this testing site here.

“This facility opens up a lot of opportunities for anyone in the general public to be tested,” Nault said. “For quite some time it has been difficult for people to be tested unless they had a direct exposure, symptoms that they acquired, with this it’s open to absolutely anyone.”

There will be some walk-in testing but it’s recommended you register in advance here.