New crowd restriction measures likely in Burlington as college students return

BURLINGTON, Vt. – As UVM and Champlain College students return to Burlington, Mayor Miro Weinberger is looking to tighten COVID-19 restrictions before the fall semester begins.

Pending city council’s approval, residential gatherings will be limited to 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors. Weinberger also announced that last call for local bars will be moved to 10 pm.

“Our police will be prepared to write tickets if that is necessary,” Weinberger said. “It is our understanding that the consequence for students holding such parties and receiving such tickets is potentially significant beyond the tickets alone, in terms of their standing and status with the college.”

UVM President Suresh Garimella also spoke Tuesday, calling the school’s reopening plan “one of the most rigoruous and comprehensive in the nation.” The comments come one day after the UVM Union of Students called the plan “inadequate”, believing it poses a danger to the health of students, staff and the community.

Garimella remains confident in the plan, particularly when it comes to the requirement for all students to take a pre-arrival test before returning to campus.

“To date, nearly 8700 tests have been ordered by our students, over 1150 tests have been recieved with results,” Garimella said. “Two tested positive. Two out of 1150. Those who tested positive stayed home until they were clear, so the system is working.”

Garimella said he’s aware of recent complaints from neighbors about off-campus student activity, noting that a community relations team is addressing the situation. He also mentioned other resources for concerned Burlingtonians.

“This includes having a dedicated section on our return to campus website focused on the needs and concerns of neighbors,” Garimella said. “The site also features information on how neighbors can register complaints, including a streamlined incident reporting form.”

The complaints come as colleges across the nation grapple with students breaking COVID-19 protocols, and the city’s new restrictions look to avoid the risk of community spread. If all goes according to plan, however, the new standards could be short-lived.

“If virus transmission levels in Burlington remain very low after public schools have opened and we’ve gotten through the transition period of these colleges reopening and getting into their new testing and operating rythym, we will happily reevaluate the necessities of these regulations,” Weinberger said.

City council will hold a special meeting on Thursday to vote on the proposed changes to residential capacity and bar hours via an emergency resolution.