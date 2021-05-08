New England Patriots show support for Vermont National Guard at BTV

If you were in South Burlington on Saturday near Burlington International Airport, you may have noticed that it has a large red, white and blue visitor. The New England Patriots have sent their official team plane to BTV.

Airport manager Gene Richards sent us the picture seen here. He tells us that the Pats’ Boeing 767 is at BTV as a show of support for the Vermont National Guard. The jet is doing a troop deployment.

Richards says the Patriots will likely keep the team plane on the tarmac at BTV until Tuesday.