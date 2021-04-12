New film highlights residents frustration from F-35 fighter jets

The film “Jet Line: Voicemails From the Flight Path,” shares the story of what it’s like living under the F-35 flight path.

The filmmakers Duane Peterson III and Patrick McCormack created a hotline in October 2020, inviting people to call in anonymously to express their feelings. They received over 100 voicemails and they used them to narrate the film.

“So we ultimately received over 100 voicemails, it’s over 2 and a half hours of audio that we paired down to this 12 minute short film,” Peterson said.

The voicemails are used to narrate the film. The two filmmakers have been shooting scenes of the area along the way.

“We wanted to admire the tranquility of Vermont and the changing of the seasons here as well,” McCormack said.

McCormack said the film is about listening to your neighbors.

“And we left like a lot of people were looking for a place to express themselves and we wanted to create that space,” McCormack said.

The vast majority of the calls they received expressed discomfort and disapproval of the F-35s.

“I think that you know some of the most surprising voicemails to me were the ones that expressed desperation, the sense that people had tried to make their voices heard,” Peterson said.

The Acting State Public Affairs Officer for the Vermont National Guard, Major Scott Detweiler spoke out on this issue.

“As neighbors and even residents of these communities, we care deeply about balancing our federal mission requirements with the impact of our operations and have taken many steps to mitigate sound, lessen impact and be transparent with the public,” Major Detweiler said.

The film will be livestreamed April 15 at 7 p.m.