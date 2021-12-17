Montpelier, VT — Vermont Fish & Wildlife has announced new fishing regulations that are both simplified and will provide additional fishing opportunities across the state.

“We’ve worked with our biologists, warden service staff, fish and wildlife board, and the public to develop regulations that are easier to understand while still providing protection for fish populations across Vermont,” said Director of the Fish Division Eric Palmer. “These new changes allow anyone to fish nearly all waterbodies in the state year-round as long as they practice catch and release.”

In addition to being able to fish year-round, some other highlights include:

In certain lakes and ponds, the winter harvest season for trout will start on January 1

You can keep 8 trout from streams and rivers. This means 8 total fish of any combination of Brook, Brown or Rainbow Trout

Many waters that were previously seasonally closed are now managed under general regulations

All of these changes mean that the number of tables in the Fishing Guide is reduced from 10 to 3

To learn more about the details, click here and download the 2022 Fishing Guide & Regulations or grab a hard copy at a license agent location.