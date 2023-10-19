On Thursday morning, a new fitness center, “Don’t Quit,” was unveiled at a Vermont middle and high school, marking a significant step in promoting fitness and well-being among students. The facility, made possible by a generous $100,000 donation from the National Governors’ Fitness Council, is part of a broader initiative recognizing Vermont schools for their commitment to physical health.

The “Don’t Quit” fitness center, a name that resonates with Missisquoi Union Valley students, was welcomed with enthusiasm as students and officials gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Governor Phil Scott of Vermont expressed his hopes for the students, saying, “We want each of you to take advantage of this fantastic new fitness center; you’ve all earned it, and I hope you make good use of it.”

The school’s co-principal, Dan Palmer, noted the students’ reaction, stating, “They literally went through the roof.” Tessa Massett, a physical education teacher at Missisquoi Valley Union, highlighted the students’ excitement, saying, “They were thrilled. Many kids wanted to see it, and the donations are incredible.”

However, “Don’t Quit” is more than just a name for the center; it’s a life philosophy for Missisquoi Valley Union students. Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation Governor’s Fitness Council, urged the students to set their dreams in writing and challenge themselves daily.

Chad Carr, a 13-year-old student at Missisquoi Valley Union, echoed the sentiment, saying, “If you’re in a tough spot, keep going, don’t stop.” Eric Davis, an 8th grader, stressed the importance of persistence, explaining, “It means you should push yourself to go further, even when you don’t want to.”

The new fitness center promises to be a game-changer for student-athletes, as Eric Davis pointed out, “Our basketball team won only one game last year, and I believe a major reason was our lack of physical access, which this weight room now provides.” He also added, “It’s important to be able to swing that golf club all the way.”

Chad Carr is a shining example of a student who has harnessed the power of fitness to excel academically. He shared his personal transformation, saying, “Before football, I had a tough time in school, but football helped control my anger.”

Tessa Massett, the physical education teacher, emphasized the significance of getting students involved in fitness from a young age. She stressed the importance of providing access to equipment and education, explaining, “To get kids in here without costs, show them how to use the equipment; some people avoid the gym because of fear.”

The “Don’t Quit” fitness center will serve a dual purpose, accommodating gym classes and after-school programs, and also offering reservations for sports teams. School officials have plans to open the gym to the wider community, addressing the need for a local fitness center.

Remarkably, no taxpayer dollars went into funding this fitness center. It became a reality through a combination of public and private partnerships, with contributions from companies such as Nike and The Coca-Cola Company.